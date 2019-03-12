Man gets 23 years for soliciting girls

FORT SMITH -- A man was sentenced in federal court to more than 23 years in prison for soliciting girls to send him sexually explicit photos of themselves.

Aaron Greene, 27, pleaded guilty in October to three counts of online coercing and enticing minors to engage in illegal sexual contact, said a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Dak Kees.

The release said that in May, a law officer from Georgia reported to Barling police that Greene had solicited pornographic images from a 12-year-old girl. Upon investigation, Greene admitted to police that he engaged in multiple online relationships with underage girls.

When officers executed a search warrant on his cellphone, they found numerous sexually explicit images of girls ranging in age from 12-15.

One 12-year-old from Oklahoma told officers that Greene had sex with her twice, in addition to exchanging sexually explicit images online, the release said.

State Desk on 03/12/2019