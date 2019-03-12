Man kills woman, himself, police say

SEARCY -- Two people died in a weekend shooting at a Searcy apartment, police said Monday.

Chris Banks, 47, of Beebe fatally shot Jacquelyn Hester, 59, of Searcy "multiple times before taking his own life," according to police who had talked with a witness.

The shooting took place at Meadows Apartments on Holmes Road. Both victims appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds to the head. Authorities pronounced Banks dead at the scene. Hester still had a pulse and was taken to a hospital where she later died, police said.

Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez said Banks and Hester "were in an on-again and off-again relationship."

