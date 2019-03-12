NATO chief invited to address Congress

WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is joining with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other congressional leaders to extend a bipartisan invitation to NATO's secretary-general to address a joint session of Congress next month.

McConnell and Pelosi held quiet talks about the idea of an invitation to Jens Stoltenberg as they look to honor NATO as it celebrates its 70th anniversary in April and to underscore the U.S. commitment to the group's values and importance in securing global order, according to three people familiar with the discussions who were not authorized to speak publicly.

"Leader McConnell and Speaker Pelosi have agreed to invite Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to address a joint session of Congress this spring," McConnell's office said Monday afternoon. "We will have additional details of the Secretary-General's speech in the weeks to come."

The invitation to Stoltenberg comes as President Donald Trump's nationalistic foreign policy has rattled U.S. allies and NATO members -- and as he has pushed them to pay more for having U.S. troops stationed on their territory and has framed the alliance in transactional terms.

In particular, Trump has told his aides in recent weeks that he has devised a new formula for U.S. allies, including NATO countries, although he has not implemented it.

Under his proposal, countries would pay the full cost of stationing American troops on their territory, plus 50 percent, according to U.S. and foreign officials familiar with the idea, which could have allies contributing five times what they now provide.

Trump calls the formula "cost plus 50."

Republicans such as Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, a member of the party leadership, have criticized the suggestion. "It would be absolutely devastating," Cheney said Sunday on NBC's Meet the Press.

"It's going to be very important for us to make sure that people understand the danger that will do to our relationships and to our fundamental security," Cheney said. "Our security, we've been able to protect it because of our alliances and because we have been able to work with countries. We should not look at this that we need to charge them rent for the privilege of having our forces there."

A White House spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Stoltenberg addressing a joint session of Congress. NATO declined to say whether Stoltenberg would accept the invitation, saying that his schedule during his Washington trip in April "will be announced in due course."

Stoltenberg has gone to great lengths to foster a positive relationship with Trump. Trump is personally friendly with Stoltenberg and has praised him, making frequent comments about the former Norwegian prime minister's efforts to increase members' financial contributions to NATO in exchange for U.S. military operations. Stoltenberg has given Trump credit for shaking up negotiations over NATO finances and the U.S. military's support.

McConnell has been a defender of NATO and has split with Trump over the president's skepticism of the alliance, beginning with the candidate's assertion during his 2016 presidential campaign that he wouldn't automatically go to the defense of NATO allies if they were attacked.

The Democratic-controlled House, led by Pelosi, passed legislation in January affirming its support for NATO. The Senate passed a similar measure last July ahead of Trump's trip to the annual NATO summit in Brussels.

In addition, Pelosi led a congressional delegation to Brussels in mid-February, where she and her colleagues met with NATO leaders, including Stoltenberg.

During the visit, Pelosi said she was asked repeatedly by NATO and European officials whether the United States was having second thoughts about its membership given reports that Trump repeatedly floated withdrawing from the alliance. She promised them that the U.S. was not considering an exit, arguing that Trump controlled only one branch of the government and that NATO had bipartisan support.

While Trump has repeatedly groused about NATO members' financial contributions, his administration has worked to balance out those statements with overtures and reassurances from others. Trump broke with past U.S. presidents by omitting a pledge to common defense from his first address to NATO leaders in 2017.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Birnbaum, Philip Rucker, Ashley Parker and Anne Gearan of The Washington Post.

Photo by AP

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky.

Photo by AP

Jens Stoltenberg

Photo by AP

Nancy Pelosi

A Section on 03/12/2019