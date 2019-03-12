Northwest Arkansas high school locked down after firearm report

SPRINGDALE -- Har-Ber High School was placed on alert status Tuesday after a report of a student with a gun.

Police said the school's staff was notified about 2 p.m. there was a student in possession of a firearm on campus, Lt. Jeff Taylor, spokesman for the Springdale Police Department, said in a news release.

Taylor said the school's resource officer along with the administration officials worked quickly in placing the school on alert status while they investigated the report.

They were able to identify and find the student. The 17-year-old male student was searched and an unloaded pistol was in his possession, Taylor said.

The student was arrested and taken to the police department for processing. The gun was reported stolen from Prairie Grove. The student's name was not released.