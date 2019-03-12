Northwest Arkansas officials investigating if skull, human remains belong to hiker missing since 2017

Authorities in Northwest Arkansas said Tuesday they’re investigating whether a human skull and other remains found at a state park last month belong to an Oklahoma hiker who went missing in 2017.

The Washington County sheriff’s office said a hiker discovered the remains on Feb. 25 at Devil’s Den State Park. The county, meanwhile, is investigating whether the remains belong to 37-year-old Rodney Letterman, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office didn’t say whether evidence suggests the remains belong to Letterman.

The Bartlesville, Okla. man went missing on Aug. 27, 2017, on a 15-mile trail roughly 28 miles south of Fayetteville, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Search crews fanned out over thousands of acres of parkland after he went missing, finding his cellphone and a few other belongings.

County officials said they sent the remains to the state Crime Lab for a DNA test, and were awaiting results.

The sheriff’s office said they were discovered near a hiking trail. Authorities did not release a cause of death for the person whose remains were found.