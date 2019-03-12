Northwest Arkansas woman killed in highway wreck, police say

A Northwest Arkansas woman was killed Monday afternoon after driving into the path of another vehicle at a highway intersection in Madison County, authorities said.

According to the Arkansas State Police, the crash happened just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Arkansas 45 and Arkansas 295 near Hindsville.

Police said Katie Taylor, 33, of Hindsville was traveling north on Arkansas 295 when she failed to yield and crossed into the path of a driver traveling west on Arkansas 45.

Taylor suffered fatal injuries in the wreck, a State Police report said.

The report didn’t identify the other driver and didn’t list any other injuries.

State Police noted clear and dry conditions at the time of the wreck.

At least 69 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary figures show. The figures include eight people in March.