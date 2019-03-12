QB target definitely considering Arkansas after third trip

Arkansas quarterback target Haynes King had a successful third trip to Fayetteville and a fourth visit is a possibility.

Taking in Saturday’s scrimmage highlighted his day.

“Getting to watch some spring practice and hanging and conversing with the staff,” King said of the best moments.

King, 6-3, 183, 4.50 seconds in the 40-yard dash of Longview, Texas, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, LSU, Auburn, Tennessee, Missouri, TCU, Minnesota and others. He visited Fayetteville last July and for the Alabama game last fall.

He was named the Texas Associated Press Sports Editors high school player of the year after completing 123 of 177 passes for 2,414 yards, 28 touchdowns and an interception during the regular season. He led the Lobos to a 16-0 record and the Class 6A Division II state championship.

The vibe around practice and the coaches stood out to King.

“The atmosphere of pretty much a family and support of everything,” King said.

King will compete in the Elite 11 Finals in June after an excellent performance at the Dallas The Opening Regional on March 3.

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock and running backs coach Jeff Traylor head up King’s recruitment. King said the Hogs are in “pretty good” shape with him after his latest visit.

“I’m definitely going to be considering them,” King said. “But I’ve always considered them because of the coaches.”