Sebastian County jail inmate, 64, dies

FORT SMITH -- A Sebastian County jail inmate died about midnight Saturday in a local hospital after jail deputies found him suffering from medical problems.

A news release from the Sebastian County sheriff's office said deputies checked on the 64-year-old man about 4:45 a.m. Saturday and discovered that he appeared to have labored breathing, was lethargic and wasn't responding to commands.

Emergency medical personnel were called and transported him to Baptist Health Hospital about 5 a.m. He died at the hospital about midnight, the release said.

The identity of the inmate was not released Monday pending notification of next of kin.

The Arkansas State Police has been called in to conduct an investigation into the inmate's death, and the sheriff's office is conducting an internal review of policies and procedures, the release said.

Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Shue ruled recently on two other deaths that occurred in the jail.

He concluded Friday that Lewis Shores, 19, had committed suicide by suffocation Nov. 29 when jailers found him in his cell with a plastic bag tied over his head.

Shue ruled March 1 that the July 12 death of inmate Adrian Goodwin was from an accidental drug overdose after an investigation showed he had methamphetamine and fentanyl in his system.

