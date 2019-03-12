State police probe deaths of 2 inmates

PINE BLUFF -- The Arkansas Department of Correction said Arkansas State Police are investigating the deaths of two inmates on consecutive days at different prisons.

Randall Myers, 29, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Varner Unit in Grady early Monday, authorities said. Correctional officers and medical staff performed emergency medical treatment, but Myers was pronounced dead at 4:27 a.m. He was serving a 15-year sentence for robbery out of Crawford County.

Robert White, 42, was discovered dead Sunday from an apparent suicide by staff at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit in Malvern. White was pronounced dead at 9:53 p.m. He was serving a 20-year sentence for theft of property out of Miller County.

State correction officials said they will conduct internal inquiries in addition to the Arkansas State Police investigations.

State Desk on 03/12/2019