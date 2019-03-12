COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Arkansas loses on road at Ole Miss

Ole Miss took advantage of Arkansas’ mistakes in the field to claim a 6-2 victory Monday, winning the SEC opening series by taking the final two games.

Ole Miss (16-7, 2-1) scored twice in the second on Kaylee Horton’s two-run single. The Rebels tacked on two more in the third to make it 4-0 when Kylan Becker and Abbey Latham singled and later scored, with Latham scoring on an Arkansas error.

No. 14 Arkansas (19-5, 1-2) scored its only runs in the fourth inning when Hannah McEwen reached on an error and moved up on a wild pitch. After Katie Warrick singled and moved to second on the play, Ashley Diaz singled home McEwen and Sydney Parr added an RBI single to pull the Razorbacks within 4-2.

The Rebels tacked on single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

OleMissstarterMollyJacobsen(8-1)pickedupthevictory. Autumn Storms (8-1) was tagged with her first loss of the season.