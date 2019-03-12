Strong storms possible for much of Arkansas starting Wednesday

Severe storms capable of producing high winds, hail and tornadoes are possible for a large swath of Arkansas starting Wednesday, weather officials said.

The National Weather Service bureau in North Little Rock said much of central and southern Arkansas is under a slight risk for severe weather. The agency said it's most concerned about wind gusts up to 40 mph and tornadoes forming within storm clusters.

"Any cells that develop ahead of the main area of storms will carry an increased risk of tornadoes," the weather service said in a Tuesday report.

Forecasters said severe storms will likely hit starting Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The area under the risk advisory includes the Little Rock metro and extends to Arkansas' southern and southeastern borders, as well as just north of Batesville.

Storms should pass out of most of the state around midnight, the weather service said.

Weather officials don’t anticipate widespread flooding because of the fast-moving storms.