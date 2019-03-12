Super hero Foles off to Jacksonville

Quarterback Nick Foles has agreed to sign a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, a source told The Associated Press on Monday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a new quarterback, maybe even the franchise passer the team has been missing for nearly two decades.

A person with direct knowledge of the decision said quarterback Nick Foles has agreed to sign a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jaguars.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal cannot become official until free agency opens Wednesday. The person said the deal includes $50.125 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $102 million with incentives.

NFL Network first reported the deal, which is the richest in franchise history.

Foles replaces flawed starter Blake Bortles, who threw 103 touchdown passes in five seasons but was known more for inaccuracy and inconsistency that led to Jacksonville's offensive instability.

The 30-year-old Foles went 4-1 in the postseason and 6-2 in the regular season in place of Carson Wentz the past two years. He earned 2018 Super Bowl MVP honors, making himself the league's premier quarterback commodity.

Philadelphia opted not to use the franchise tag on Foles, allowing him to hit the open market.

A third-round pick in by Philadelphia 2012, Foles started six games as a rookie and 18 more before signing with St. Louis in 2015. After one season as the Rams' starter, he moved to Kansas City, where he rejoined former Eagles coach Andy Reid to serve as the backup to Alex Smith. In 2016, Foles returned to Philadelphia to mentor Wentz and wound up becoming a fan favorite and a Super Bowl champion.

LIONS

Ex-Hog Flowers on way

The Detroit Lions reportedly are close to signing New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers (Arkansas Razorbacks) to a five-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Flowers, who played for the Patriots from 2015-2018, was considered one of the Lions' top targets in free agency. With New England last season, he made 57 tackles, including 9 for loss and 7.5 sacks.

Schefter, sighting sources, said the deal will be for five years.

Flowers was the third ex-Patriot to reach an agreement with the Lions on Monday. The Lions made a deal to sign wide receiver Danny Amendola, then found help at nickel cornerback by adding Justin Coleman.

EAGLES

WR Jackson to return

Two people familiar with the deal tell The Associated Press the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to acquire wide receiver DeSean Jackson from Tampa Bay along with a 2020 seventh-round draft pick for a sixth-round pick this year.

The deal is contingent upon Jackson agreeing to a new contract, according to one of the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity late Monday because terms haven't been finalized.

Jackson is set to return to Philadelphia five years after former Eagles coach Chip Kelly released the three-time Pro Bowl pick following his best season. Jackson had one year remaining on his contract for $10 million.

RAVENS

Suggs not returning

BALTIMORE -- People with direct knowledge of discussions tell The Associated Press that seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker Terrell Suggs is leaving the Baltimore Ravens.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because his departure won't be official until the NFL's new year begins Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Suggs has played all 16 of his seasons in Baltimore.

Several reports indicate Suggs will sign a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals. Suggs played at Arizona State before being drafted by the Ravens in the first round in 2003.

Suggs was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2011. He is the Ravens' career leader with 132½ sacks, tied with Lawrence Taylor and Leslie O'Neal (Little Rock Hall) for 13th most in NFL history.

REDSKINS

Collins to sign

ASHBURN, Va. -- A person with knowledge of the move said the Washington Redskins have agreed to sign safety Landon Collins to an $84 million, six-year deal with $45 million guaranteed.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal cannot become official until free agency opens Wednesday. The deal is worth an average of $14 million a season.

Collins joins the Redskins after the New York Giants let him go to free agency rather than keeping the 25-year-old with the $11.2 million franchise tag. He led the Giants with 96 tackles last season and his 437 since entering the NFL in 2015 are the most among safeties in that time.

CHIEFS

Mathieu headed to KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo.-- The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a $42 million, three-year deal with safety Tyrann Mathieu on Monday, continuing what is expected to be an aggressive offseason overhaul of their leaky defense.

The 26-year-old Mathieu was selected by Arizona in the third round of the 2013 draft after a standout career at LSU. He showed glimpses of his ball-hawking, playmaking abilities with the Cardinals, earning a Pro Bowl selection during the 2015 season, but also dealt with his share of injuries. He tore ligaments in his left knee in 2013 and right knee in late 2015.

RAIDERS

Team, Brown agree

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders have agreed to sign free agent offensive tackle Trent Brown to a four-year deal worth a record $66 million.

A person familiar with the contract said Monday that Brown will receive $36.75 million guaranteed in the richest contract ever for an offensive lineman. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be finalized until Wednesday.

Brown went from a seventh-round draft pick by San Francisco in 2015 to a record-setting contract this offseason after starring in the playoffs for New England last season on the way to a Super Bowl title.

