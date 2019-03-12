Teacher sentenced for sex with teen

An Arkansas teacher who was fired after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a charge of first-degree sexual assault.

Chrystal Estelle Vega, 40, formerly with the Dardanelle School District, entered the plea Feb. 26, online court records show.

According to a sentencing order filed Tuesday, Vega was given six years of probation and ordered to register as a sex offender. She was barred from contacting the victim, who attended school in her district, police said. Vega also was prohibited from attending any Dardanelle High School activities before June 15, 2020.

Charging documents filed in Pope County Circuit Court show that a 16-year-old told the Russellville Police Department on Sept. 11 that he and Vega had sex and that she performed a sexual act on him at a city park Sept. 6.

The teen texted Vega while with police, and she texted back "about never getting to see her kids again," according to the documents. Surveillance video showed the teacher's black Camaro at the park during the time the 16-year-old reported, authorities said.

Police spoke with Vega, who said she had a texting relationship with the student that had "crossed the line" and that she had met him at the park, court documents show. She denied having sexual contact with the teen.

Vega was taken to the Pope County jail, where she was later released. Vega's contract with the district was terminated Oct. 17, according to Dardanelle Superintendent John Thompson.

Vega was an eighth-grade business and vocational teacher, and she previously taught eighth-grade English, Thompson said.

