Margaret Thatcher once said that the problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people's money. That's a lesson that might become even clearer in the next few months as several bigger, bluer states struggle with their budgets. And their habits.

But it's not a lesson that everybody's learned yet.

New York's governor was in the news recently, complaining about the new federal tax rules. The tax law pushed through by Republicans and the president last year limits the deductions for state and local taxes.

"It literally restructured the economy to help red states at the cost of blue states," Andrew Cuomo complained. "It was a diabolical, political maneuver."

Um, what?

We think the governor has it bass-ackwards. We give you David Winston's GQ-Roll Call column, which this newspaper ran Sunday in its Perspective section: "Before the new tax law was enacted, when New York and California raised its taxes, all state and local taxes could be deducted from taxpayers' federal bills. So residents in big spending high-tax states got a tax break that added to the federal deficit and counted on taxpayers in lower-tax states like Texas and Florida to pick up the tab."

Governor, the red states aren't interested in subsidizing the Big Blues.

While New York is making news of this sort, Arkansas has been making news of another kind: for cutting taxes and government. Which, do you think, is the more attractive tax climate?

Mr. Winston's column reported many interesting facts. We'd recommend it. CEOs rate California as the worst place to do business, with New York, Illinois and New Jersey coming just behind. We wondered about where Arkansas ranked among the states on some of these questions, so we looked up the most recent stats on the websites for The Tax Foundation and WalletHub. (The Tax Foundation and WalletHub seem to be the go-to sites on these matters.)

When it comes to tax burden per capita, Arkansas ranks 17th, according to the foundation. WalletHub ranks us 19th in overall tax burden.

As for business climate, Arkansas ranks 38th. That might be because we have such a high sales tax, an unfortunate but very Southern thing.

But Arkansas' "tax freedom day"--the day when we've paid all the taxes for the year--comes on April 13. Only a dozen other states earn their tax freedom earlier. And WalletHub says our property tax burden is lower than all but two other states.

As far as the states with the largest tax burdens, the Top 10 List goes like this:

New York Hawaii Maine Vermont Minnesota Connecticut Rhode Island Illinois New Jersey California

Not a red state in the bunch.

And all those tax burdens have consequences. Some 1,753,574 people left New York state between 1992 and 2016. That cost the state something like $99.5 billion, according to the book How Money Walks by Travis Brown. Illinois lost nearly 730,000 taxpayers, California nearly 650,000, New Jersey nearly 542,000.

Where are these people going? To Texas and Florida and other states with less regulation, lower taxes and better climates--financial and otherwise. We'd suggest Arkansas keep going in the direction it's heading. Cutting not only taxes, but government, too. It appears that the Big Blues are having budget difficulties, and some of the leaders there are beginning to understand why.

As Gov. Cuomo put it: "Tax the rich. Tax the rich. Tax the rich. The rich leave. And now what do you do?"

And here some of us thought that wasn't a bug, but the feature, of blue state governance. And now the bills are coming due.

