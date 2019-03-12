Top 2021 QB's interest level with Hogs 'very high'

Sophomore quarterback Aaron McLaughlin made his second visit to Arkansas over the weekend and afterwards labeled his interest in the Hogs as "very high."

"It was awesome," McLaughlin said. "Got to keep building my relationship with the coaches and people around the program."

McLaughlin, 6-4, 225 pounds, of Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Alabama, Penn State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Florida State, Texas A&M, UCLA, Southern Cal and numerous others.

He was motivated to get back to Fayetteville for a second time after having an excellent visit while attending an Arkansas summer camp last year.

McLaughlin's teammate and Razorbacks receiver commitment Ze'Vian Capers also visited over the weekend. A new NCAA rule enacted last summer allows coaches to eat with prospects on unofficial visits within 1 mile of campus. Previously, such things had to stay on campus.

The highlight of McLaughlin's trip was a Friday night dinner with Capers, Coach Chad Morris and offensive coordinator Joe Craddock at a restaurant on Dickson Street.

"It was great getting to see the town and what it's like at night,"McLaughlin said. "Fans were going crazy for Coach Morris, so that was pretty cool. Also just getting to sit down and eat with coach Craddock and Morris and Ze'Vian was awesome. Trey [Knox] was there, too, and talking to him was cool."

McLaughlin is a veteran of the recruiting process after receiving his first scholarship offers from Georgia State and Missouri as a seventh-grader. Capers shared his thoughts with McLaughlin about Arkansas.

"How much he loves Arkansas and how he can't wait to get there," McLaughlin said.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates McLaughlin a 4-star plus prospect. Morris and Craddock have made him feel like a priority.

"Just the way they talk to me,"McLaughlin said. "I feel prioritized."

"I'm taking my time, but when I feel ready, I'll commit," he said.