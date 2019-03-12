Trump's budget plan, cuts in aid draw local flak

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's attempts to cut domestic programs and international aid drew criticism from Arkansas-based organizations Monday.

Members of Arkansas' all-Republican congressional delegation declined to endorse the White House's fiscal 2020 budget proposal, though some praised the president's efforts.

While the budget proposes 5 percent cuts in overall discretionary domestic spending, some programs would be harder hit.

Welfare, food stamp and subsidized housing programs are among the areas that would receive less funding.

Officials with Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families warned that the cuts would be detrimental.

"The president's proposed budget calls for dangerous cuts to critical social programs. The nation's economy cannot grow if the most vulnerable are unable to meet their basic needs. We are concerned by these cuts and what they will mean for the one in four children in Arkansas who live in poverty," said Rich Huddleston, the group's executive director.

Heifer International, on the other hand, voiced concerns about Trump's proposed cuts to global anti-poverty programs.

"Foreign aid lays the groundwork for trade and reduces many of the root causes of instability and conflict around the world. It helps economies grow in both donor and recipient countries, and is vital for ending global hunger and poverty. We are concerned by the suggested cuts announced today and urge the administration to protect the foreign aid budget," the organization stated.

Government spending rose between fiscal 2018 and 2019, U.S. Rep. French Hill of Little Rock noted. Republicans pushed for increases to defense spending; Democrats insisted on increases to nondefense spending. Ultimately, both areas got more money.

Requests for further increases must be closely scrutinized, Hill said.

"I'll look at this budget with a certain amount of caution in regards to any spending increases because we had large spending increases in defense and nondefense spending," he said.

In written statements, some other members of the delegation weighed in on the proposal.

"I admire President Trump's commitment to cutting spending and balancing the budget, but systemic budget issues existed long before he took office. The entire appropriations process is so flawed that the budget President Trump proposed will just collect dust on a shelf, while Congress crafts its own budget to message," said U.S. Rep Bruce Westerman of Hot Springs.

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Rogers said tough decisions lie ahead.

"Now more than ever it's essential that lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and across the Capitol work together to make the difficult choices that put our nation on a more sustainable path, ensure a strong national defense, and preserve and strengthen the programs Americans today are counting on for the future," said Womack, the ranking Republican on the House Budget Committee.

U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro said his focus is broader than just the fiscal 2020 budget.

"While I have supported some budgets presented by Congress that had specific reforms to government programs such as Obamacare, I am often not inclined to support budgets because we are missing an annual opportunity to debate and advance a balanced budget amendment or spending limitation amendment," he said. "I will always do my part to bring attention to this vital link to the budget process and changing the trajectory of our national debt each year congress debates its spending priorities."

A spokesman for U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Dardanelle declined to comment, beyond noting that "Senator Cotton is still reviewing the president's budget."

A spokesman for U.S. Sen. John Boozman of Rogers said the lawmaker "looks forward to hearing testimony about the request from administration officials at the upcoming hearings."

Ultimately, lawmakers make the final spending decisions, Boozman's spokesman, Patrick Creamer, said. "The White House's budget request is a blueprint for how the president would like to allocate federal funds. Members of Congress, who have their own ideas, will have the final say through the appropriations process."

