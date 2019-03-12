Sections
2 people rescued from White River after boat capsizes

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 10:11 a.m. 0comments

Two people were rescued Saturday from the White River after their boat capsized in Washington County, a spokesman with the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management said.

Officers with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and multiple Washington County law enforcement and emergency agencies conducted a search and rescue after their boat sunk by Twin Bridges near Goshen, spokesman Dan Noble said.

"They received a call about the boat capsizing around 2 p.m. and two people were found unharmed and [were] checked out by EMS by 3:30 p.m.," Noble said.

The boat was still at the bottom of the White River on Monday afternoon and the cause behind the capsize is unknown, Noble said.

