U.K. wins changes to EU-exit deal

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (left) welcomes Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on Monday.

STRASBOURG, France -- Britain and the European Union emerged from last-minute talks late Monday to announce they had finally removed the biggest roadblock to their divorce deal, only hours before the U.K. Parliament was due to decide the fate of Prime Minister Theresa May's hard-won plan to leave the EU.

On the eve of today's vote in London, May flew to Strasbourg, France, to seek revisions, guarantees or other changes from European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker that would persuade British legislators to back her withdrawal agreement with the EU, which they resoundingly rejected in January.

At a joint news conference, May and Juncker claimed to have succeeded.

May said new documents to be added to the deal provided "legally binding changes" to the part relating to the Irish border. The legal 585-page withdrawal agreement itself, though, was left intact.

"In politics, sometimes you get a second chance. It is what you do with this second chance that counts. Because there will be no third chance," Juncker warned the legislators who will vote late today.

"Let's be crystal clear about the choice: it is this deal or Brexit might not happen at all," he said.

Late Monday, Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington announced in the House of Commons that the two sides had agreed on "legally binding changes" to a portion of the deal relating to the Irish border.

He said the changes should overcome lawmakers' qualms about a mechanism in the deal designed to keep an open border between Britain's Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland. The mechanism, known as the backstop, is a safeguard that would keep the U.K. in a customs union with the EU until a permanent new trading relationship is in place.

Exit-supporting lawmakers in Britain fear the backstop could be used to bind the country to EU regulations indefinitely.

Lidington said the new guarantee "provides confirmation that the EU cannot try to trap the U.K. in the backstop indefinitely."

In Strasbourg, May said the new wording "will guarantee that the EU cannot act with the intent of applying the backstop indefinitely."

"Now is the time to come together to back this improved Brexit deal and deliver on the instruction of the British people," she said.

Lidington said lawmakers faced "a fundamental choice ... to vote for the improved deal or to plunge this country into a political crisis." Pro-exit lawmakers said they would read the fine print before deciding how to vote today.

The EU is unwilling to reopen an agreement it spent a year and a half negotiating, while British legislators remain split over whether to leave the bloc and, if so, on what terms.

Britain is due to pull out of the EU in less than three weeks, on March 29, but the government has not been able to win parliamentary approval for its agreement with the bloc on withdrawal terms and future relations. The impasse has raised fears of a chaotic "no-deal" exit that could mean major disruption for businesses and people in Britain and the 27 remaining EU countries.

"This is a government in chaos, with a country in chaos because of this mess," Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said.

May has staked her political reputation on securing an exit deal with the EU and is under mounting pressure to quit if it is defeated again. She survived a bid to oust her through a no-confidence vote in December. As a result, she cannot be forced from office for a year.

May has spoken by phone to eight EU national leaders since Friday, including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, without any sign of a breakthrough.

Merkel said Monday that Juncker and chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier had made "a multitude of suggestions" over the weekend on the backstop.

"I think that an important offer has again been made to Britain, and now it is of course for Britain to respond to these offers," she said.

If Parliament throws out May's deal again today, lawmakers will vote over the following two days on whether to leave the EU without an agreement -- an idea likely to be rejected -- or to ask the EU to delay the separation beyond the scheduled March 29 departure date.

Conservative lawmaker Nicky Morgan said May's position will become "less and less tenable" if she suffers more defeats in Parliament this week.

"It would be very difficult for the prime minister to stay in office for very much longer," Morgan told the BBC.

Information for this article was contributed by Danica Kirka, Lorne Cook and Geir Moulson of The Associated Press.

A Section on 03/12/2019