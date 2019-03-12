UALR's DeGray earns Sun Belt honor

University of Arkansas at Little Rock senior forward Ronjanae DeGray was named the Sun Belt Conference's co-Player of the Year, the league announced Monday.

Texas-Arlington senior guard Cierra Johnson shared the award with DeGray.

DeGray has started 25 of UALR's 27 games this season and averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in Sun Belt play. For the season, she has averaged 14.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

A 6-0 forward from Odessa, Texas, DeGray was also the Trojans' only player to be a first-team selection on the all-Sun Belt team, which was also announced Monday.

Johnson averaged 15.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 per game.

UALR junior guard Kyra Collier, who averaged 14.1 points this season, was named to the All-Sun Belt second team.

Trojans sophomore guard Tori Lasker was named to third-team all conference. Arkansas State sophomore forward Peyton Martin, who is from Pine Bluff, was also named to the third team.

Collier totaled 23 double-digit scoring performances and scored at least 20 points in five games this season.

Lasker finished fourth in the Sun Belt by making 41.0 percent of her 117 three-point attempts this season. In UALR's final four games, all victories, Lasker made 15 of 46 three-pointers.

DeGray, Collier and Lasker were responsible for scoring 38.5 combined points this season, helping steer the Trojans (19-10, 15-3) to the No. 1 seed in this week's Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Martin averaged 13.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for Arkansas State during the regular season.

UALR, the co-Sun Belt Conference regular-season champion with Texas-Arlington, will play at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, La.

