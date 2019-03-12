UConn wins sixth AAC title in a row

Connecticut's Napheesa Collier (24) shoots over Central Florida's Masseny Kaba (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the American Athletic Conference women's tournament finals, Monday, March 11, 2019, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- Napheesa Collier scored 25 points and pulled down 14 rebounds as No. 2 UConn beat UCF 66-45 to win its sixth consecutive American Athletic Conference Tournament championship on Monday.

Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) had 13 points and Crystal Dangerfield added 12 for the Huskies (31-2), who improved to 120-0 against AAC opponents since the league was formed in 2013.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa, who started her fourth consecutive game in place of injured All-American Katie Lou Samuelson, had seven points and 11 rebounds. Collier was named tournament MVP.

Lawriell Wilson scored 12 points off the bench for UCF (26-6), which has won more games than any other team in program history. All-conference guard Kay Kay Wright, who had scored 41 points in UCF's first two tournament games, was held to just four points, a basket in each half.

The Huskies led 17-9 after a quarter, then outscored UCF 22-6 in the second to lead 39-15 at halftime.

UConn held the Knights to just 35 percent shooting, including five field goals on 26 shots in the first half.

UCF played much better in the second half, outscoring UConn 30-27, but could not bridge the gap.

Collier set an AAC record by scoring 85 points during the Huskies three games. The double-double was her 20th this season and the 44th of her UConn career.

NO. 12 GONZAGA 78,

SAINT MARY'S 77, OT

LAS VEGAS -- Zykera Rice's scoop layup just before the buzzer lifted No. 12 Gonzaga to a thrilling double-overtime victory over Saint Mary's in the West Coast Conference tournament semifinals.

The win came at a cost as the Bulldogs lost two players to leg injuries. Laura Stockton went down early in the third quarter and Jill Townsend in the second overtime. Stockton was hurt underneath the basket and the Gonzaga training staff came out to comfort her and help her off the court to the locker room a few minutes later. She was putting no weight on the injured leg. Her father, Hall of Famer John Stockton and his wife Nada, went to the back minutes later to be with their daughter. The senior guard came back out with 4:27 left in the fourth quarter to support her team on crutches with a huge black brace on her left leg.

Townsend's left leg buckled as she tried to help on defense early in the second overtime. She was down on the court for a few minutes before they carried her off the court to the locker room with an air cast on the injury.

Gonzaga still found a way to rally without their two guards.

Sam Simmons gave Saint Mary's (20-11) a 77-76 lead when she hit a basket with 14 seconds left. Gonzaga worked the clock down and Rice, sporting blue dyed hair, drove across the lane hitting the scoop shot. She finished with 21 points to lead the Bulldogs (28-3), who will play for the title tonight. Townsend had 19 before getting hurt.

MAAC

QUINNIPIAC 81, MARIST 51

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Jen Fay had 25 points and 13 rebounds, Aryn McClure added 18 points and 8 rebounds, and top-seeded Quinnipiac beat Marist 81-51 to win its third consecutive Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship and NCAA Tournament berth.

Quinnipiac (26-6) has won 21 consecutive games, second in the nation behind No. 1 Baylor, and 52 consecutive conference games, dating to the 2016-17 season.

Quinnipiac has played in the MAAC championship game every year since joining the conference in the 2013-14 season, including a matchup with Marist last season. The last time the MAAC title game didn't involve Marist or Quinnipiac was the 2002-03 season.

Fay was 9 of 15 from the floor, including five three-pointers, for Quinnipiac. Edel Thornton had 16 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, and Paula Strautman added 10 points.

Quinnipiac led 38-29 at halftime behind Fay's 16 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

