Unheard no longer

State Sen. Stephanie Flowers of Pine Bluff has served in the Legislature since 2005 and I've written consistently about the Arkansas General Assembly during that time.

Yet Friday afternoon was the first time in my memory I'd spoken with her.

That is my fault and her point, which is that she has had a hard time being heard--until now.

I'd always viewed her as a loose cannon threatening an orderly lawmaking process. But now I see that the disorderly margins are where many people have found it necessary to reside.

The political beat is no longer about process and consensus. That's so 20th century. Now the political beat is about anger, alienation, distrust, disapproval, resentment and hurt.

When a video shows a black woman state senator in Arkansas twice saying "senator, sh" to her white male committee chairman because she is enraged by gun-galore madness, a lot of people don't give a sh that she said sh**.

They think that's the right word.

Flowers wanted to play for me a few of the voice mails that had come in for her just during the near-hour she'd been talking with me on her cell phone, the number for which is posted on the state legislative website.

She hadn't heard these latest messages. She said someone might be cussing her out. But she wanted me to get a sense of the barrage. Her iPad had dinged and blinked through the night, leaving her sleepless and, she explained, rambling and punchy.

She played three voice messages: A woman in Florida told Flowers that she'd seen the video of her powerful anti-gun remarks and was moved to support her. A woman in Massachusetts said much the same. A man in Maryland identifying himself as working in TV told her he agreed with her, and bravo.

Flowers' point was that she couldn't let those people down and apologize even for a syllable, even if she wanted, which she didn't.

Emotionally, vehemently, defiantly and at times profanely outside the rules of Senate decorum, she had assailed white colleagues advancing a "stand your ground" bill amid other rampaging gun-gone-mad policies.

The video of her rant had gone viral.

Flowers, a lawyer, lives in Pine Bluff, a modern case study for gangs, drugs, violence, killings, poverty, neglect and all-black resegregation through white flight.

She is a mother who had feared for the life of her son, who is now fortunate, she says, to be living elsewhere.

Her sister was shot dead in college and Flowers can't remember going to the funeral. She doesn't know about psychiatry, but she said maybe her memory is blocked from a need to cope. She said that maybe pent-up grief is the reason she erupts on the gun issue, which happened once before, in 2017, on the floor of the Senate.

Flowers believes that "stand your ground" laws make it even easier for people to kill each other, especially for fearful whites to kill blacks and get away with it on account of their fear rather than any real threat.

She said that, when Sen. Trent Garner of El Dorado cites his military service in touting gun-proliferation legislation, she wants to shout that her brothers served this country militarily too.

She told of going to see one of those brothers in the veterans hospital, and of the problems he suffered.

Her voice rising, then trembling, she shouted, "This is black people's country, too."

Flowers said she ran for the Legislature in the first place because her son kept coming home from his public school with a headache and it turned out that the reason was that his school was a nest of mold and mildew. Then she read that the state was going to hire a consultant from Ohio to do a statewide school facilities assessment.

She thought that crazy.

"You don't need a company in Ohio," she recalled thinking. "Just come down here and get rid of what's making our children sick and keeping them from learning."

She said she'd tried to make her legislative service about the simple imperative to meet people's needs. And she said nobody ever paid her any mind.

Now millions from Idaho to Florida have listened to her via a Twitter video. Now the newspaper guy is leaving her two messages pleading for her to return his call. Now she is returning it.

Now he is getting an earful about the Pine Bluff condition, the state legislative condition, the American condition, the human condition.

We don't need for our political dialogue to descend into crude and vulgar expression. But we didn't need for our political condition to descend to crude and vulgar depths in the first place.

I still want consensus and orderly political process. But, for now, that means listening to Stephanie Flowers and responding with respect and contemplation.

Now is the time to hear those long unheard, not for the expletive, but the desperation.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.

Editorial on 03/12/2019