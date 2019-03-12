An eastern Arkansas man was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle Sunday morning, authorities said.
West Memphis police said Basha Thomas, 24, of West Memphis was sitting in a vehicle at around 6 a.m. in the 2900 block of East Jackson Avenue when the shooting happened.
Officials said Thomas died at the scene.
The statement didn't indicate what led to the shooting or provide a description of the gunman or gunmen.
Police said the shooting remains under investigation.
State Desk on 03/12/2019
Print Headline: West Memphis man sitting in car slain
