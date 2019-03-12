Wofford avoids upset, earns automatic berth

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- Fletcher Magee and Nathan Hoover each scored 20 points and No. 20 Wofford battled back to defeat UNC-Greensboro 70-58 Monday night to win the Southern Conference Tournament for the fifth time in 10 seasons and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Hoover scored all 20 points in the second half as Wofford (29-4) completed a perfect season against conference foes, going 18-0 in the regular season and winning three games in three days in the tournament.

Cameron Jackson added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Terriers. Magee was named Tournament MVP.

UNC-Greensboro (28-6) led most of the game and was hoping to pull the upset and steal a tournament berth from a bubble team, but couldn't hold the lead late in the second half.

UNC-Greensboro led 55-50 with 5:41 left before the Terriers went on a 16-0 run, holding the Spartans without a basket for more than 4 ½ minutes.

Francis Alonso scored 21 points and Isaiah Miller had 19 for UNC Greensboro.

The Spartans, who lost by 30 and 29 to Wofford in the regular season, seized the early momentum building a 17-8 lead behind eight points from Alonso. They led 31-27 at halftime as Miller was 6 of 6 from the field.

