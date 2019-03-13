Arkansas governor 'hesitant to change from what we have right now' for self-defense law

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said that the states's existing law is strong in allowing self-defense and protection and that "we will continue to see if there can be a case made that that should be changed."

"But I am hesitant to change from what we have right now that I think works very well in Arkansas," he said at a news conference in the governor's conference room.

Hutchinson said the Senate Judiciary Committee didn't recommend approval of a bill last week that would eliminate the "duty to retreat" from Arkansas self-defense laws, "so we'll see where it goes."

The measure is Senate Bill 484 by Sen. Bob Ballinger, R-Hindsville.

-- Michael R. Wickline