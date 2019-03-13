Arkansas pedestrian struck, killed while crossing highway, police say

A pedestrian was struck and killed after walking into the path of a vehicle in Calhoun County on Tuesday, authorities said.

Willie May Momon, 53, was walking west across U.S. 167 in Hampton shortly before 8 p.m. when a 2001 GMC in the south lane struck him, a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police said. According to authorities, Momon, who lived in Hampton, died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Conditions were described as clear and dry at the time. At least 69 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary reports.