Barr spurns Jets, returns to Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings have kept the heart of their defense intact with a hefty commitment to linebacker Anthony Barr.

For the four-time Pro Bowl pick, a late offer to stay with the only NFL team he's played for proved too valuable to pass up.

According to a person with direct knowledge of the deal, Barr agreed Tuesday to re-sign with the Vikings on a five-year, $67.5 million contract with $33 million guaranteed and more money available through escalators.

The NFL's official start to the 2019 business year is today.

Barr first made a verbal agreement to join the New York Jets, according to reports by ESPN and the NFL Network, but he ultimately changed his mind to remain with the team that drafted him ninth overall in 2014.

TITANS

Wake, Saffold in fold

A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that the Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with Miami linebacker Cameron Wake on a three-year deal worth $23 million with $10 million guaranteed.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the signings won't be official until the NFL's new year begins today. ESPN.com first reported the deal.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Wake has 98 career sacks in 10 seasons with the Dolphins. Wake, who turned 37 in January, had six sacks last season.

With the Titans, he will help replace retired linebacker Brian Orakpo and linebacker Derrick Morgan, who's due to be a free agent.

The Titans also agreed to terms earlier Tuesday with guard Rodger Saffold with a four-year deal worth $44 million with $22.5 million guaranteed, two people familiar with the agreement told the AP. Saffold, who played left guard the past three seasons for the Los Angeles Rams, is expected to replace Quinton Spain, who becomes a free agent today.

The Titans are looking to better protect Marcus Mariota and improve an offensive line that helped allow 47 sacks last season.

PACKERS

Smith gets $66M

The defensive signings by the Green Bay Packers should improve a unit that ranked 18th in the NFL in 2018.

Edge rusher Za'Darius Smith is getting the biggest deal: $66 million over four years with $34.5 million in the first two years, according to his agency, SportsTrust Advisors. Smith, 26, led the Baltimore Ravens with 8½ sacks last season -- including three in one game against Tennessee -- and has 18½ in his 58-game career.

Linebacker Preston Smith agreed to a $52 million, four-year contract with $16 million guaranteed. For Amos, it is a $37 million, four-year contract. Amos, 25, started all 16 games for the NFC North-rival Chicago Bears last season and had two interceptions.

Offensive lineman Billy Turner gets a $28 million, four-year contract after starting 11 games last season for the Denver Broncos.

BILLS

Beasley bolts Dallas

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The free-spending Buffalo Bills are using their sizeable salary-cap space to provide quarterback Josh Allen an overhauled offense entering his second season.

The Bills continued their major foray into free agency by agreeing to sign receivers John Brown and Cole Beasley and offensive linemen Ty Nsekhe and Jon Feliciano.

A person with direct knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press that Brown agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract. A second person told the AP that Beasley agreed to a four-year, $29 million contract. A third person said Feliciano agreed to a two-year contract.

Brown had 42 catches for 715 yards and 5 touchdowns last year in his only season with the run-oriented Baltimore Ravens.

Beasley spent his first seven seasons with Dallas and had 65 catches for 672 yards and 3 touchdowns last year.

BROWNS

Richardson added

CLEVELAND -- One week after acquiring end Olivier Vernon in a trade, Cleveland added an inside presence to its line by agreeing with free agent tackle Sheldon Richardson on a three-year, $39 million contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Richardson, 28, who has played with three other teams since 2013 and been suspended twice by the NFL, will receive $21.5 million guaranteed, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because league rules prohibit teams from announcing signings until 3 p.m. Central today.

ESPN first reported the agreement.

SAINTS

Murray in backfield

The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign running back Latavius Murray to a four-year, $14.4 million contract, according to ESPN.

Murray spent the past two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He rushed for 578 yards and 6 touchdowns on 140 carries last season. Before joining Minnesota, Murray played with the Oakland Raiders for three seasons.

Murray will join Alvin Kamara in the Saints backfield. Mark Ingram is an unrestricted free agent.

BEARS

Patterson to sign

Return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson and the Chicago Bears have agreed to a two-year contract with $10 million.

ESPN reported the deal Tuesday.

Patterson averaged 28.8 yards per kick return in 23 attempts and returned a kickoff for a touchdown last season for the New England Patriots. He was also a wide receiver and part-time running back with New England, hauling in 21 passes for 247 yards and 3 touchdowns while rushing for 228 yards and 1 touchdown on 42 carries.

CHARGERS

Davis headed to LA

Veteran linebacker Thomas Davis is signing with the Los Angeles Chargers after spending his entire career with the Carolina Panthers.

Davis announced via Twitter that he is headed to the Chargers after 14 seasons with the Panthers. He was suspended for the first four games of last season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing supplements but posted 79 tackles in 12 games.

Linebacker is a position of need for the Chargers this offseason. The group was beset by injuries late last season and allowed 155 rushing yards in a loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC divisional round.

