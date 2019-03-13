Bill on officer hires in schools advances

Legislation that would allow school districts or open-enrollment public charter schools to hire certified law enforcement officers zipped through the Arkansas Senate on Tuesday.

Senators voted 28-3 to approve Senate Bill 383 by Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russellville, sending it to the House for further action.

Davis said the legislation will allow schools to hire certified law enforcement officers as school resource officers. School boards would be required to approve the hiring, she said. Currently, city police departments or county sheriff's offices employ school resource officers, she said.

At least 15 other states allow this, she said. The bill is a recommendation of the Governor's School Safety Commission.

-- Michael R. Wickline