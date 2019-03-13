Measure requiring boat title falls short in Senate

A bill that would require the issuance of a title for a boat fell short of clearing the Senate on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 479 by Sen. Bill Sample, R-Hot Springs, fell three votes short of the 18 required for approval. The vote was 15-12, but it was expunged to clear the way for another vote on the bill.

For new boats manufactured on or after Jan. 1, 2020, the bill would require customers to obtain a title as well as registration for their watercraft and pay the $10 title fee when initially applying for title and registration in their name, the state Department of Finance and Administration said in a legislative impact statement on the bill.

Customers would be required to surrender the watercraft manufacturer's certificate of origin for a new watercraft or the previous owner's title for a used watercraft. Lien holders could have their lien noted on a certificate of title and hold the title until the lien is satisfied, the department said.

The state has no law requiring the issuance of a title for watercraft, and ownership of watercraft is transferred on a small space on the registration certificate, according to the finance department.

Sample said similar legislation cleared the Senate in 2017, but fell short of approval in the House.

