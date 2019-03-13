Body of western Arkansas man found in lake, officials say

The body of a 60-year-old western Arkansas man was found near the shoreline of a Clarksville lake early Wednesday, police said.

The Clarksville Police Department said officers found the body of Mitchell Wagoner around 2 a.m. near a Spadra Park boat ramp. Wagoner had gone fishing earlier in the day, and his family called police when he didn’t return home.

Officials said officers found Wagoner in the water a short distance from the shore, along with his fishing equipment, boat and vehicle near the ramp.

Police do not suspect foul play.

The state Crime Lab will determine how Wagoner died, police said.

It's at least the second drowning at an Arkansas lake in less than a week. A Northwest Arkansas man drowned Saturday afternoon at Beaver Lake, which is about 100 miles northwest of Clarksville.