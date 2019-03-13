CALENDAR: Today's legislative schedule

The calendar of public events of the 92nd General Assembly for today, the 59th day of the 2019 regular session.

COMMITTEES

9 a.m. Joint Budget Committee, Room A , Multi-Agency Complex.

10 a.m. House Aging, Children and Youth, Legislative and Military Affairs Committee, Room 130.

10 a.m. House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, Room 151. 10 a.m. House City, County and Local Affairs Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex.

10 a.m. House Insurance and Commerce Committee, Room 149.

10 a.m. Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, Room 272.

10 a.m. Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee, Old Supreme Court chamber. 10 a.m. Senate Education Committee, Room 207.

10 a.m. Senate Judiciary Committee, Room 171.

10 a.m. House Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee, Room 138.

Noon House Rules Committee, Room B , Multi-Agency Complex.

3 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee, Room 171.

10 minutes upon adjournment of the House, House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, Room 151.

SENATE

1 p.m. Senate convenes.

HOUSE

1:30 p.m. House convenes.

