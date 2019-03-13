Large part of state under enhanced risk for severe storms today; strong winds, tornadoes possible, forecasters say

Central and eastern Arkansas are at a slight to enhanced risk of severe weather on Saturday, with damaging winds the primary threat and isolated tornadoes possible, according to this National Weather Service graphic.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected in Arkansas on Wednesday, bringing a threat of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes late in the morning through the afternoon, forecasters said.

Roughly the eastern third of Arkansas is under an enhanced risk for severe weather. Points further west are under a slight or marginal risk.

Damaging winds are the primary concern, but isolated tornadoes are also possible, forecasters said.

This National Weather Service graphic shows wind gusts between 30 to 40 mph across much of Arkansas on Saturday, with winds blowing in excess of 40 mph in north and east parts of the state.

Showers and thunderstorms that move into western Arkansas from the Plains during the morning are expected to generally weaken, though the storms should gather strength as they travel east during the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

Western Arkansas can expect between ½ inch to 1 inch of rain, while central and eastern Arkansas can expect 1 to 2 inches, according to Jim Reynolds, meteorologist in charge at the weather service's North Little Rock office.

On Saturday, at least three tornadoes touched down in Arkansas, destroying several mobile homes and a farm shop and injuring two people, Scott Fire Chief Ron Myers said. The tornadoes were all rated EF1, with winds reaching up to 110 mph.

A student and a referee were also injured when high winds knocked over a light pole at a football field during a soccer match, according to a statement by the Clarksville School District.

