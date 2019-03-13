Ex-lawman given 4 years' probation

BENTONVILLE -- A retired Bentonville police officer was placed on probation Tuesday after pleading guilty to aggravated assault and terroristic threatening.

Gravette police arrested Michael Calnan on Sept. 13.

The charges stem from an incident July 28 between Calnan and Jimmy Don Engleman at the Hiwasse Store, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Engleman told police he was going to the restroom when Calnan hit him in the face with a pistol, according to the affidavit. Video footage from the business shows Calnan striking Engleman with his right hand and then leaving the area with a pistol in his right hand, according to the affidavit.

Calnan told police he felt threatened and intimidated, according to the affidavit. He told police he was once in a relationship with Engleman's ex-wife, and, during that time, Engleman threatened him and filed a complaint against him with the department, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren accepted Calnan's guilty plea. Calnan was placed on four years of state-supervised probation.

Calnan was retired from the Bentonville Police Department at the time of the incident but was working there as an administration technician. He later resigned from the department.

Metro on 03/13/2019