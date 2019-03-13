Health-firm data access endorsed

A bill on giving the public access to state records related to home health care agencies cleared a House committee on Tuesday.

House Bill 1712 would repeal a portion of a 1987 law exempting from the state Freedom of Information Act records that would "identify individuals or a home healthcare services agency except in a proceeding involving the question of licensing or revocation of a license."

HB1712's sponsor, Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, said the exemption prevents the public from being able to find out who owns the agencies and to look at Department of Health inspections of the agencies.

No other type of health care provider has a similar exemption, he said.

"You're finding more and more competition in this world, and folks just have no idea who's coming into their home," Wardlaw said.

The committee advanced the bill in a voice vote, with no members dissenting. It next goes to the full House.

-- Andy Davis