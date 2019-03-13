DEAR HELOISE: Would you please repeat the storage times for some common frozen foods?

-- Emma F., Hot Springs

DEAR READER: Here are some times for you:

• Beef (ground): three to four months.

• Chicken parts: nine months.

• Fish (cooked): three months.

• Ham: one month.

• Lamb: six to nine months.

• Shrimp (in the shell): six to 12 months.

• Vegetables: eight months.

DEAR HELOISE: Could you please print the recipe for Irish Cake?

-- Dorothy K.,

Middletown, N.J.

DEAR READER: I think you mean "Irish Bread," which you'll find in my book In the Kitchen With Heloise. You'll need:

1 cup prepared biscuit mix

1/4 cup raisins

1 teaspoon caraway seeds

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons milk

Butter (for serving)

Heat the oven to 450 degrees. Mix all the ingredients (except the butter) quickly and lightly, and put in a well-greased 6-inch skillet. Bake about 12-15 minutes. Cut into wedges and serve quickly with lots of butter.

DEAR HELOISE: One Christmas Eve morning a couple of years ago, I turned on the oven to bake another pan of cookies. There was an explosion. The heating element had broken, and flames filled the oven. I turned the oven off, leaving the door closed. I also unplugged the oven and turned off the circuit breaker. Just think how dangerous that would have been if the stove had been unattended.

-- Marian D., Indiana

DEAR READER: We have received letters from readers who left the house while an appliance was in use and it caught on fire. If you're using a dryer, dishwasher or any appliance, turn it off before leaving the house.

DEAR HELOISE: My sister-in-law is coming for a visit, and she is a vegan. No meat, no dairy, no eggs for the entire time she is here. She is very picky about what she eats. How on earth am I going to feed this person?

-- Connie W., Arizona

DEAR READER: You might want to check out some vegan cookbooks from the library or look online. You'll find recipes that everyone can enjoy. You can always serve a salad with meals, which is a healthy addition to any lunch or dinner. Fruit and nuts make a nice dessert.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com

Food on 03/13/2019