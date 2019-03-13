Happy birthday. You are so ready to do your part. What's even better is that you know exactly what it is! You're paid well and respected, but don't let it go to your head.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): As long as you do nothing to interrupt or counteract the natural rhythm and flow, it's one of those days when it really seems as though time is on your side.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Galileo was arrested for saying the Earth orbits around the sun. Well, one era's dangerous words are another era's common knowledge. You're developing an opinion that's outside the commonly accepted one.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Time is relative, sure. But the order of things really matters to us. We are creatures of predication and expectation. So what happens first is significant. You'll be making a first impression today. Put some thought into it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Today's power move: Go ahead and put everyone on a program of restricted information. When it comes to your business, you're better offering it on a need-to-know basis.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Just think of all you could do if you didn't have to be correct, appropriate or acceptable. Actually, it's difficult to even imagine because you've followed the rules for so long. But allow yourself the fantasy. There's wisdom in it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your spiritual creed isn't the same as theirs, but you won't really know this until you articulate what is yours. Write it down. I believe (fill in the blank). This exercise will illuminate your next move.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The world will seem to light up with tidbits that call out, "Hey, over here, this one is for you!" When you see the world as "for me" and "not for me" it gets rather simple. No need to judge, agonize, glorify or condemn, just take or leave.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Self-restraint will be necessary. Your appetite might be bigger than can be afforded by stomach or wallet. And you can blame this on the cosmic currents, if that's any consolation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't you hate when you can't find the right words in the moment, but you think of them later? That's OK. The zinger you come up with today will make up for some of those times.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): When you just don't want to do a thing, it seems a lot more inconvenient and difficult than it really is. Actually, the task will take hardly any time or effort once you stop resisting it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll be more alive and alert in the morning, so use those early hours to make quick work of the stuff you really don't want to do. Otherwise the dreaded tasks will drag on and ruin your evening.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Shopping is on the agenda. Bring a friend if you're afraid of being unduly persuaded by the sales team. Go alone if you're afraid of being unduly persuaded by a friend.

Food on 03/13/2019