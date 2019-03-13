Man ejected, killed in Northwest Arkansas rollover crash, troopers say

A Kansas man died early on a rainy Wednesday morning after his pickup rolled over in Benton County, authorities said.

Robert Eugene Ables, 55, of Wichita, was driving north along Pleasure Heights Road near Carefree Lane in Lowell just before 12:30 a.m. when he lost control of his pickup, an Arkansas State Police report states. The vehicle left the east side of the road, rolling over. Ables, who was ejected from the pickup, died at the scene, troopers said.

A passenger in the truck, 28-year-old Remington Martel, of Nome, Texas, was transported to Mercy Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

According to preliminary data, at least 71 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.