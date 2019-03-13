Lottery-winner ID shielding bill fails

Legislation to shield the winners of lottery prizes over $500,000 from being publicly identified failed to gain the support of the Arkansas House on Monday, where it failed by a vote of 39-30.

The sponsor of House Bill 1382, state Rep. Jim Sorvillo, R-Little Rock, pointed to examples in other states where lottery winners were scammed or physically harmed.

The $500,000 threshold in the bill would apply to about eight lottery winners a year in Arkansas, he said.

"Lottery winners should watch their back," Sorvillo said.

Other lawmakers, however, pointed out their own concerns and noted that residents have a choice to play in the first place.

State Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, said he was concerned that lottery winners would be able to hide from their outstanding debts should the bill pass.

The Arkansas Freedom of Information Task Force had split in a 5-1 vote to support the bill.

-- John Moritz