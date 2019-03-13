May's EU divorce plan rejected

An opponent of Britain’s exit from the European Union, wearing a beret fashioned after the EU flag, argues with a supporter of Britain’s departure Tuesday outside London’s House of Parliament.

LONDON -- With just 17 days to go, Britain's departure from the European Union was thrown into doubt Tuesday as Parliament delivered a defeat to Prime Minister Theresa May's divorce deal and to her authority as leader.

Lawmakers rejected the deal 391-242, ignoring May's entreaties to back the agreement and end the political chaos and economic uncertainty. It was a narrower outcome than the 230-vote margin of defeat for the agreement in January, before May secured changes from the bloc -- but not by much.

Top EU officials warned that the defeat had increased the chances of a chaotic "no-deal" British exit, which could mean major disruption for businesses and people in the U.K. and the 27 remaining EU countries.

The 149-vote defeat stripped away May's control over the course of Britain's withdrawal and handed it to Parliament, which is divided about what to do next.

Speaking after the outcome was announced, May confirmed that Parliament will vote today on whether to leave the EU on March 29 without an agreement. If that is defeated, lawmakers will vote Thursday on whether to delay the withdrawal.

May warned lawmakers that "voting against leaving without a deal and for an extension does not solve the problems we face."

"The EU will want to know what use we mean to make of such an extension. This House will have to answer that question. Does it wish to revoke [exit-triggering] Article 50? Does it want to hold a second referendum? Or does it want to leave with a deal but not this deal?

"These are unenviable choices, but thanks to the decision the House has made this evening, they must now be faced."

The EU, which had warned that there would be no more changes or negotiations if Parliament threw out the deal, expressed exasperation at yet another crisis.

In a statement, the European Commission said the member states "have done all that is possible to reach an agreement."

"If there is a solution to the current impasse, it can only be found in London," it said, adding that "today's vote has significantly increased the likelihood of a 'no-deal' Brexit."

European Parliament exit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt tweeted: "Brexit was about taking back control. Instead the UK spiralled out of control. Only cross-party co-operation, putting country first, can end this mess. If this happens we will fully engage."

The defeat came after May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker announced changes designed to overcome lawmakers' concerns about provisions designed to ensure the border between EU member Ireland and Britain's Northern Ireland remains open after Britain leaves the bloc.

The mechanism, known as the backstop, is a safeguard that would keep the U.K. in a customs union with the EU until a permanent new trading relationship is in place. Anti-EU lawmakers in Britain fear the backstop could be used to bind the country to EU regulations indefinitely.

May said documents to be added to the deal provided "legally binding" assurances that the backstop would be temporary and that Britain would have a way to get out of it if the EU failed to negotiate in good faith. However, the text of the 585-page withdrawal agreement remained unchanged.

May's hopes that the concessions would be decisive were dashed when Attorney General Geoffrey Cox said the changes "reduce the risk" Britain could be trapped inside EU regulations -- but do not eliminate it.

In a written legal opinion, Cox said the U.K. could still not extract itself from the terms of the divorce deal unilaterally, a key demand of anti-EU British politicians.

After Cox delivered his verdict, anti-EU lawmakers in May's Conservative Party and the prime minister's allies in Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party both said they could not support the deal.

The Democratic Unionist Party, which props up May's minority government, said "sufficient progress has not been achieved" on the key issue of the Irish border.

Delaying Britain's exit would need the approval from all 27 remaining EU countries. The EU Commission said it would "expect a credible justification" for the postponement.

Information for this article was contributed by Gregory Katz, Danica Kirka, Pan Pylas and Renee Graham of The Associated Press.

Photo by AP/House of Commons

Members of Britain’s Parliament announce the defeat of Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan to exit the European Union after a crushing 391-242 vote against the measure Tuesday in London. Top EU officials warned that the rejection raises the chances of a chaotic “no-deal” British exit. Parliament will vote today on whether to do just that.

