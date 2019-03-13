Measure advances on daylight saving

The Arkansas House on Tuesday approved a resolution that could afford the Natural State an opportunity to make daylight saving time permanent.

The House approved without dissent House Resolution 1034 by Rep. Sarah Capp, R-Ozark, which proposes asking Congress to change federal law preventing states from permanently springing their clocks forward.

Such a request would only come if Arkansas' surrounding states express similar desires.

Capp said 28 other states have considered legislation to abolish time changes, and Arizona and Hawaii operate under standard time year-round, which is allowed under federal law.

Florida and California both passed laws last year to eliminate standard time in those states, but those wouldn't take effect until Congress amends the law to allow such a change. A proposal to do so has been introduced.

-- Hunter Field