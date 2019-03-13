State Capitol news in brief

Panel backs bill on judge-race donors

The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday endorsed legislation seeking to give greater scrutiny to the buyers of the out-of-state ads that have dominated recent races for the Arkansas Supreme Court.

House Bill 1705, by state Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, would require that any group that spends money to influence the public's perception of appellate judge and Supreme Court candidates later disclose their donors.

"Dark money" ads -- so called because the groups purchasing them do not reveal their donors -- have become a pointed issue in two recent campaigns involving Supreme Court Justice Courtney Goodson.

Goodson, the target of the attacks, lost a race for chief justice in 2016. She won re-election to an associate position on the court last year, after taking to court the groups that were buying the ads attacking her. While she won the 2018 race, Goodson lost the suit.

Referring to the amount of money spent by out-of-state groups in recent appellate races, Gazaway said the groups "have, in my opinion, attempted to buy seats on the state's highest court."

The Judiciary Committee voted in favor of the measure by a voice vote, sending it to the full House.

Opposition came from several conservative political action groups that stated they were concerned that ending their donors' anonymity would limit their ability to send their message.

In addition, Jerry Cox, of the faith-based Family Council, told a reporter later that he feared the bill, if passed, would apply to his organization, which distributes a voter guide to churches around the state.

Arkansas Bar Association President Paul Keith, whose group helped draft the bill, said that it was not intended to cover items such as a voter guide and that rules established by the Arkansas Ethics Commission could clear that up, should the bill pass.

-- John Moritz

Governor supports self-defense law

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said that the states's existing law is strong in allowing self-defense and protection and that "we will continue to see if there can be a case made that that should be changed."

"But I am hesitant to change from what we have right now that I think works very well in Arkansas," he said at a news conference in the governor's conference room.

Hutchinson said the Senate Judiciary Committee didn't recommend approval of a bill last week that would eliminate the "duty to retreat" from Arkansas self-defense laws, "so we'll see where it goes."

The measure is Senate Bill 484 by Sen. Bob Ballinger, R-Hindsville.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Bill on officer hires in schools advances

Legislation that would allow school districts or open-enrollment public charter schools to hire certified law enforcement officers zipped through the Arkansas Senate on Tuesday.

Senators voted 28-3 to approve Senate Bill 383 by Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russellville, sending it to the House for further action.

Davis said the legislation will allow schools to hire certified law enforcement officers as school resource officers. School boards would be required to approve the hiring, she said. Currently, city police departments or county sheriff's offices employ school resource officers, she said.

At least 15 other states allow this, she said. The bill is a recommendation of the Governor's School Safety Commission.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Lottery-winner ID shielding bill fails

Legislation to shield the winners of lottery prizes over $500,000 from being publicly identified failed to gain the support of the Arkansas House on Monday, where it failed by a vote of 39-30.

The sponsor of House Bill 1382, state Rep. Jim Sorvillo, R-Little Rock, pointed to examples in other states where lottery winners were scammed or physically harmed.

The $500,000 threshold in the bill would apply to about eight lottery winners a year in Arkansas, he said.

"Lottery winners should watch their back," Sorvillo said.

Other lawmakers, however, pointed out their own concerns and noted that residents have a choice to play in the first place.

State Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, said he was concerned that lottery winners would be able to hide from their outstanding debts should the bill pass.

The Arkansas Freedom of Information Task Force had split in a 5-1 vote to support the bill.

-- John Moritz

Panel backs push for classes on Bible

A House panel on Tuesday endorsed a proposal that would require public schools to teach classes about the Bible if enough students ask.

House Bill 1626 by Rep. Joe Cloud, R-Russellville, would mandate that a school offer an "academic study of the Bible" if at least 15 students request it.

State law already allows schools to offer the class as an elective, but does not require it. The class should consist of a "nonsectarian, nonreligious academic study of the Bible and its influence on literature, art, music, culture, and politics," the law states.

The measure passed the committee on a split voice vote with two audible dissenters.

-- Hunter Field

Measure advances on daylight saving

The Arkansas House on Tuesday approved a resolution that could afford the Natural State an opportunity to make daylight saving time permanent.

The House approved without dissent House Resolution 1034 by Rep. Sarah Capp, R-Ozark, which proposes asking Congress to change federal law preventing states from permanently springing their clocks forward.

Such a request would only come if Arkansas' surrounding states express similar desires.

Capp said 28 other states have considered legislation to abolish time changes, and Arizona and Hawaii operate under standard time year-round, which is allowed under federal law.

Florida and California both passed laws last year to eliminate standard time in those states, but those wouldn't take effect until Congress amends the law to allow such a change. A proposal to do so has been introduced.

-- Hunter Field

Hutchinson gets renewables bill

The Arkansas House sent legislation aimed at increasing Arkansas' renewable energy to Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 145 by Sen. Dave Wallace, R-Leachville, passed by a vote of 83-5; a spokesman said the Republican governor will sign the bill into law.

The law tweaks the definition of "public utility" to allow individuals, corporations and public entities easier access to clean energy sources like solar, wind and the like.

SB145 would allow third-party ownership of solar panels, for example, allowing them to be leased. Under current law, individuals and entities must own any solar panels providing power to their homes or facilities. The change, proponents say, will allow more users to take advantage of incentives for returning excess power to the electrical grid.

The bill would also more than triple the amount of kilowatts an individual or entity may generate without being subjected to the greater regulation of a traditional utility company.

Rep. Justin Gonzales, R-Okolona, spoke against the bill, saying that current public utility customers will end up subsidizing those who take advantage of net metering, the program that allows solar technology users to receive credits for putting excess power back into the grid.

No utility companies have publicly opposed the legislation, and a spokesman for Entergy, the state's largest public utility, said the company supported the bill after working with Wallace to ensure cost shifting wouldn't occur.

-- Hunter Field

Health-firm data access endorsed

A bill on giving the public access to state records related to home health care agencies cleared a House committee on Tuesday.

House Bill 1712 would repeal a portion of a 1987 law exempting from the state Freedom of Information Act records that would "identify individuals or a home healthcare services agency except in a proceeding involving the question of licensing or revocation of a license."

HB1712's sponsor, Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, said the exemption prevents the public from being able to find out who owns the agencies and to look at Department of Health inspections of the agencies.

No other type of health care provider has a similar exemption, he said.

"You're finding more and more competition in this world, and folks just have no idea who's coming into their home," Wardlaw said.

The committee advanced the bill in a voice vote, with no members dissenting. It next goes to the full House.

-- Andy Davis

