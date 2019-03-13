LR airport to keep research company

Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field intends to retain Phoenix Marketing International to provide customer research services for another year.

The state's largest airport turned to the Rhinebeck, N.Y.-based firm to assess customer satisfaction levels with all airport services in 2014 after Travel and Leisure magazine put the airport atop the list of America's Worst Airports in its October 2013 issue.

An initial three-year term expired in 2017, but three one-year extensions were available at the discretion of the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission, which sets airport policy.

The commission's lease committee on Tuesday recommended exercising the second one-year extension. Spending under the contract averages $78,000 annually, according to airport staff.

-- Noel Oman

Governor gets bill on self-driving cars

The Arkansas Senate on Tuesday approved legislation that would allow pilot programs for the testing of self-driving vehicles.

The Senate voted 27-5 to approve House Bill 1561 by Rep. Austin McCollum, R-Bentonville, sending the bill to the governor.

Under the bill, the state Highway Commission would allow companies to use autonomous cars and trucks in Arkansas. No person or entity would be allowed to operate more than three self-driving vehicles on the streets and highways at any one time. Once a program is submitted to the commission for review, approval is automatically granted after 60 days.

There are companies in Arkansas "that do this in other states," with 29 states authorizing it under their state laws, said Sen. Mathew Pitsch, R-Fort Smith. "By them doing it here in Arkansas, we bring technologists, high-paying jobs and the investment back into our state."

Pitsch said he has had discussions with several companies that plan to operate pilot programs under this bill, adding that Walmart took the bill to him and would like to operate a pilot program in Bentonville.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Index gains 0.23, ends day at 411.02

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, rose 0.23 to 411.02 Tuesday.

Eight stocks fell and six gained ground.

"Tuesday's session finished mixed after inflation data looked in-check, aiding the Federal Reserve's 'wait and see' stance on interest rate hikes, while shares of Boeing slipped another 6 percent over growing concerns of their 737 Max model," said Chris Harkins, managing director with Raymond James & Associates in Little Rock.

Total volume for the index was 16.7 million shares. The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

