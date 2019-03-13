100 years ago

March 13, 1919

ARKADELPHIA, March 12 -- Corp. William Husbands and his brother Paul, were both with the America Expeditionary Forces and the former has been cited for distinguished service. He is only 20. He and his brother enlisted with the Arkadelphia Company C.A.N.G, were trained at Camp Beauregard. Paul was only 16 when he entered the service. ... The official citation sent out by the War Department follows: Pvt. William D. Husbands, Company K, 38th Infantry. For extraordinary heroism in action near Fismes, France, August 10, 1918. Private Husbands, with one other soldier, volunteered and went to the rescue of a wounded man from another regiment and returned through heavy machine gun and shell fire, bringing the wounded man to his own trench.

50 years ago

March 13, 1969

• Two men were electrocuted and a third suffered severe shock about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday when a metal sign post they were attempting to erect at the Holiday Inn at 2600 West Sixty-Fifth street touched a high-voltage power line. ... Bob Hollyfield, the motel manager, told the police that the pole was being held aloft by a crane-truck driven by Marion Young, 33, of 6725 Stonecrest Drive. He said Young was backing the truck toward the intended base and the three men were holding the pole to guide it when it struck the power line. They were standing on damp ground, officials said.

25 years ago

March 13, 1994

FOUKE -- A Benton, La., man was killed and eight people were injured Saturday afternoon in a four-vehicle wreck on U.S. 71 about five miles south of here, the Arkansas State Police said. Police said Perry Chester Marburt, 42, was driving a 1987 Dodge pickup truck north on the highway when he collided headon with a 1982 Ford van driven by Warren Wilson, 17, of Fouke. Marburt was pronounced dead after his arrival at St. Michael's Hospital in Texarkana. Wilson passed a tractor-trailer rig but struck the rear of a 1988 Chevrolet flatbed pickup driven by Verlin Donnell of Texarkana, causing the van to hit Marburt's pickup, police said. A car driven by Brenda Hale, 26, of Davenport, Fla., then struck Marburt's truck in the rear, police said.

10 years ago

March 13, 2009

• A man under arrest Thursday afternoon on accusations he sold beer to underage buyers fought with Little Rock police detectives, injuring two and landing himself in jail, police said. About 3 p.m., vice detectives arrested Jonathan Van Buren, 28, of 1421 Cedar St. after he purportedly sold beer to a minor in a controlled undercover buy at a convenience store at 11615 Cantrell Road, according to an arrest report. When officers tried to arrest Van Buren, he resisted, injuring the two officers, the report said. The extent of the officers' injuries was not available Thursday night. Van Buren was charged with two felony counts of second-degree battery and misdemeanor counts of unknowingly furnishing alcohol to a minor and resisting arrest. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail on $1,500 bail Thursday evening.

