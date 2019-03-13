Panel backs push for classes on Bible

A House panel on Tuesday endorsed a proposal that would require public schools to teach classes about the Bible if enough students ask.

House Bill 1626 by Rep. Joe Cloud, R-Russellville, would mandate that a school offer an "academic study of the Bible" if at least 15 students request it.

State law already allows schools to offer the class as an elective, but does not require it. The class should consist of a "nonsectarian, nonreligious academic study of the Bible and its influence on literature, art, music, culture, and politics," the law states.

The measure passed the committee on a split voice vote with two audible dissenters.

-- Hunter Field