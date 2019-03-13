Person shot by deputies in Northwest Arkansas, authorities say

BENTONVILLE — A person was shot Wednesday by Benton County sheriff’s office deputies, according to Sgt. Shannon Jenkins.

The shooting happened on West Mountain Road near Decatur.

Jenkins, the spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, said deputies were on a call when they wounded the individual.

Jenkins said the wounded person was removed from the scene and was receiving medical attention.

No deputies were injured during the incident, Jenkins said.

The shooting is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and Arkansas State Police. Jenkins said no further information was available.

Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith went to the scene. Smith said state police will investigate and his office will then review the findings.