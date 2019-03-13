Sports Roundup

PREP SOCCER

Boys

Harrison 1, Dardanelle 0

Henrique Sammarco provided the only scoring as Harrison slipped past Dardanelle in 4A-West Conference action.

Sammarco scored off an assist from Hunter Holtby with 22 minutes left in the first half. Rilee Jones preserved the shutout with six saves.

Harrison (5-1-1) travels to Mountain Home for a nonconference match Thursday

Girls

Harrison 6, Dardanelle 0

Six Harrison players each scored a goal as the Lady Goblins cruised to a 4A-West Conference victory.

Sydney Shrum gave Harrison (4-3) its first goal 4 minutes into the contest and the Lady Goblins built a 5-0 halftime cushion. Claire Doshier, Brylie Parker, Oilivia Pall and Kenna Oliver each scored a goal in the first half, while Kenzie Parker had the Lady Goblins' lone second-half goal.

Makayla Campbell and Maggie Salmon split duties at goalkeeper and recorded the shutout.

PREP BASEBALL

Huntsville 11, Providence Academy 6

The Eagles plated 9 runs in the fifth inning to claim a win that saw the two teams combine for 28 hits on Monday.

Huntsville blasted six extra-base hits among its 12 for the game, and Providence Academy had 16 hits in the loss.

Kent Mays was 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs for the Eagles. Kaden Vanover was 2-for-3 with a double, and Tyler Buchanan and Nick Garrett had 2 hits each. Darius Savarro belted a three-run home run.

For Providence, Alex Roebuck was 3-for-4 with a double. CJ Freeman was 3-for-3, and Dan Taylor, Luke Medlin and Caleb DeJamah all had two hits.

Sports on 03/13/2019