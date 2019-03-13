Stabbing in neck fatal to man in LR

A man was fatally stabbed in his neck Tuesday evening near an addiction recovery program, a Little Rock police spokesman said.

Emergency responders received a call about 6:30 p.m. to the area of 2921 Springer Blvd., Police Department Lt. Michael Ford said.

When paramedics arrived, they realized their patient had been stabbed in his neck and they notified police, who were dispatched about 6:40 p.m., Ford said.

The man -- who has not been publicly identified -- was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Ford said police later learned a disturbance had begun about a block from the Nehemiah House, an addiction rehabilitation program.

Just up the street -- and within the wide swath of police tape -- is Union Rescue Mission, the parent organization for the Nehemiah House.

The crime scene -- which stretched a little more than a block -- was large in part because investigators also found blood spatter near Jericho Way Resource Center, a city-run program that provides transition services to the homeless, he said.

There is a homeless community near Jericho Way, Ford said, but officers have no indication that the altercation started there.

At least one of the buildings in the vicinity has security cameras, Ford said, which investigators hope can show a suspect.

The Springer Boulevard address is east of Interstate 30 and just south of East Roosevelt Road.

The stabbing is Little Rock's 11th homicide of 2019.

