Student found dead in UCA dorm, police say

Emergency officials found a University of Central Arkansas student dead in a campus dormitory Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Campus police, emergency services and the Conway Fire Department responded to a report of an unconscious male in Bear Hall, a dormitory on the campus, where they found a dead male student, according to a statement by the University of Central Arkansas Police Department. The statement did not identify the student.

“We are very sad to hear this news and we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family,” university president Houston Davis said in the statement. “We will keep them in our thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time.”

Officials said there is no suspicion of foul play at this time, though campus police and the Faulkner County Coroner's office requested a medical examination to determine the student's cause of death.