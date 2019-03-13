Touted Mississippi freshman corner has 'great' trip to Arkansas

Few freshmen receive scholarship offers from Power 5 schools, but cornerback Khamauri Rogers isn’t your typical freshman.

Rogers, 6-0, 140 pounds of Lexington (Miss.) Holmes County, already has offers from LSU, Ole Miss and Mississippi State while drawing interest from Arkansas and others.

He and teammate Montra Edwards Jr. and his father and Holmes County coach Marcus Rogers visited the Razorbacks on Sunday and Monday morning.

“The visit was great,” Rogers said. “I loved the campus.”

Edwards Jr., 6-3, 280 pounds, is a junior with offers from LSU, Mississippi State and others.

Rogers felt welcomed while talking to defensive coordinator John Chavis, cornerbacks coach Mark Smith, receivers graduate assistant Kelvin Bolden and recruiting/personnel operations assistant Alex Dale.

“I just loved the atmosphere and how they were explaining to me how everything works around there,” Rogers said. “They seem like pretty cool people and they could get me better and get me where I’m trying to go.”

He had 34 tackles and 13 pass breakups while also returning punts for a 16-yard average in 10 games last fall. The Arkansas coaches are urging him to make a return trip to Fayetteville.

“They want me to come back soon,” he said.

Rogers said his father also came away impressed with the visit.

“He said he loved the campus,” Rogers said.