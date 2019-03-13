TENNIS

Djokovic, Osaka upset

It was a tough day for seeded players at the BNP Paribas Open on Tuesday, with Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka, the world’s top-ranked players, ushered out in Indian Wells, Calif. Djokovic and Philipp Kohlschreiber resumed their third-round match that was suspended because of rain a night earlier. The unseeded German knocked off the five-time tournament champion 6-4, 6-4. Osaka lost to Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-1 in just over an hour. The bottom half of the men’s draw still includes No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal and fourth-seeded Roger Federer, both of whom breezed to victory. Next up for Kohlschreiber is Gael Monfils, who owns a 13-2 record against the German. Also ousted were No. 6 Kei Nishikori, No. 10 Marin Cilic and No. 14 Daniil Medvedev. In women’s fourth-round matches, No. 2 Simona Halep lost to Marketa Vondrousova 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 and No. 7 Kiki Bertens was beaten by 20th-seeded Garbine Muguruza 5-7, 6-1, 6-4. Venus Williams reached the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Mona Barthel.

BASEBALL

Mets reassign Tebow

Tim Tebow has been reassigned to minor league camp by the New York Mets after hitting .267 with one RBI in eight spring training games. The outfielder attended big league camp for the second consecutive year and is expected to start the season at Class AAA Syracuse. The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner went 4 for 15 with no extra-base hits in 18 plate appearances during spring training. Tebow, 31, batted .273 with 6 home runs, 14 doubles and 36 RBI in 84 games for Class AA Binghamton last year.

Sabathia throws BP session

New York Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia threw 20 pitches Tuesday during his first batting practice session since a heart procedure in December. Sabathia, expected to miss his first two or three regular-season starts, is slated to throw a simulated game Saturday. The 38-year-old, who is retiring after the season, had a stent inserted Dec. 11 after a blockage was found in an artery from his heart. He has had chronic right knee problems that required several operations. Sabathia also is suspended for five games for hitting Tampa Bay’s catcher Jesus Sucre with a pitch on Sept. 27. The 2007 AL Cy Young Award winner with Cleveland was 9-7 with a 3.65 ERA in 29 starts last season.

BASKETBALL

Ibaka suspended

The NBA has suspended Toronto’s Serge Ibaka for three games and Cleveland’s Marquese Chriss for one game for their involvement in an on-court fight. Chriss sat out Cleveland’s game Tuesday in Philadelphia. Ibaka will miss Toronto’s games against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, at Detroit on Sunday and against New York on Monday. The NBA says Ibaka drew the stiffer penalty for several reasons. The league found he was the instigator and threw a punch at Chriss. The league also cited his history of fighting during games. Chriss’ suspension was for throwing a punch at Ibaka. The suspensions are without pay. Ibaka will lose about $448,000 and Chriss about $22,000.

FOOTBALL

Nebraska RB surrenders

Nebraska running back Maurice Washington surrendered to California authorities on Monday to face felony and misdemeanor charges related to possession and distribution of a video of his former girlfriend allegedly being sexually assaulted by two other people in 2016. Deputy Michael Low of the Santa Clara County sheriff’s office in San Jose said Washington surrendered about 7 a.m. and left on bail a short time later. Low said the original bail amount was $35,000. Washington is accused of obtaining a video of the alleged assault, storing it on his cellphone and sending it to the girl in March 2018. Electronic court records didn’t list a date for Washington’s initial court appearance. Nebraska Coach Scott Frost said last week that Washington would participate in spring practice in a limited role.

SLED DOG RACING

Alaska musher leads

An Alaska musher is leading the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race just miles from the finish. Pete Kaiser, from Bethel, Alaska, was the first musher to arrive at the checkpoint Tuesday in White Mountain. All mushers must take a mandatory eight-hour break at White Mountain before making the final 77-mile push to Nome in the 1,000-mile race. Kaiser and defending champion Joar Ulsom of Norway are locked in a battle for the lead. Ulsom arrived in White Mountain 41 minutes after Kaiser. Frenchman Nicolas Petit lost the lead and the race when his dog team quit running Monday. Petit later withdrew from the Iditarod, and his dogs were transported off the trail by snowmobiles. The winner is anticipated in Nome today.

FOOTBALL

Kansas, fired coach Beaty at odds over $3M

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Former Kansas football coach David Beaty said Tuesday he was suing the school’s athletic department in federal court, alleging breach of contract and seeking $3 million he contends he is owed after he was fired in November. The Jayhawks said they are withholding the money pending an NCAA investigation into possible rules violations by the former coach.

Beaty was let go with three games left last season but finished out the year to end his tenure with a 6-42 record in four seasons. The woeful program did post a conference victory over TCU and end a 46-game road losing streak under Beaty, whose contract was extended two years through 2021 in late 2016.

Beaty’s attorney, Michael Lyons of Dallas, said the contract guaranteed payment if Beaty was terminated without cause and that the coach would be paid $3 million owed to him. Instead, the attorney said, Kansas officials discussed what it would take to avoid paying Beaty and contends he was told in December there were “allegations involving a member of the football staff and that Kansas athletics would not make the guaranteed payments” pending an investigation.

“Beaty has cooperated with the investigation and has been unequivocal that he is unaware of any violations of any NCAA rules while the head football coach at KU,” according to an excerpt of the lawsuit.

Jim Marchiony, a Kansas associate athletic director, said the school learned “of possible NCAA violations allegedly committed by Beaty” after the season during exit interviews with football coaches and staff.

He also said the money owed to Beaty is being held in escrow “in a show of good faith” pending the outcome of the NCAA probe.

New Athletic Ddirector Jeff Long, who was the AD at Arkansas from 2008-2017, hired Les Miles, who led LSU to the 2007 national title. Miles signed a five-year contract that will pay him $2,775,000 annually with retention bonuses of $775,000 due in November 2020 and $500,000 in November 2022. The deal includes several other incentives in a sign Long plans to invest heavily in the program.