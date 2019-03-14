Admissions-fraud case fallout rattles colleges, parents

BOSTON -- The morning after 50 people were charged in a college admissions fraud investigation, the fallout was just beginning.

Colleges where coaches were accused of taking bribes were reeling. Wealthy and well-known parents charged in the case were preparing to surrender to authorities or were free on bail. And companies were distancing themselves from executives accused of paying for falsified test scores and athletic status for their children.

One of the most prominent parents, actress Lori Loughlin, surrendered to FBI agents in Los Angeles at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, a spokesman for the agency said. Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters accepted as recruits for the rowing team at the University of Southern California, even though neither daughter took part in the sport. Giannulli was arrested Tuesday and released on $1 million bail.

The central figure in the case, William "Rick" Singer, a college admissions consultant based in Newport Beach, Calif., pleaded guilty to racketeering and other charges in Boston on Tuesday and was released on bail.

The accusations against Singer pose potential problems for the organizations behind the two most widely used college admissions tests -- the SAT and the ACT -- which most colleges weigh in evaluating prospective students.

According to prosecutors, Singer bribed test administrators and proctors to tamper with students' answer sheets, or in some cases to take the whole test in a student's place, to obtain the scores that were agreed in advance with the parents who paid him.

The conspiracy relied on the parents getting medical documentation that would entitle their children to extra time on the test, an accommodation normally made for students with disabilities. Students who need extra time generally take the test alone, supervised only by a proctor -- providing the opportunity for the bribed proctor to rig the outcome. Singer advised parents on how to get the medical documentation needed to qualify.

According to court filings, in a conversation with one of the parents, Gordon Caplan, Singer explained that for $4,000 or $5,000, a psychologist he worked with would write a report saying Caplan's daughter had disabilities and required special accommodations. He assured Caplan that many parents did this for their children.

"What happened is, all the wealthy families that figured out that if I get my kid tested and they get extended time, they can do better on the test," Singer said in the conversation. "So most of these kids don't even have issues, but they're getting time. The playing field is not fair."

Caplan is the co-chairman of global law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher. The firm said in a statement Wednesday that it had put Caplan on a leave of absence and that he would have no further management responsibilities. Reached by phone Wednesday, Caplan declined to comment.

One of the other prominent parents caught up in the case, William E. McGlashan Jr., a partner at private equity firm TPG, was also placed on leave Tuesday by his company. On Wednesday, he stepped down from the board of STX Entertainment, the film studio that he helped found with film producer Robert Simonds. The news was shared in an internal memo sent to STX employees.

STX is funded in large part by McGlashan's firm, TPG. STX said in the internal note that TPG remained committed to the studio, whose movies include the comedy The Edge of Seventeen.

Zachary Goldberg, a spokesman for the College Board, which administers the SAT, defended the extra-time policy. "The College Board considers all reasonable requests for accommodations -- such as large print, Braille, or extended time -- needed by students with documented disabilities," he said.

The board asks for documentation in some cases, Goldberg said, but in the "vast majority" of cases, the modifications are granted through the schools that students attend, where they are evaluated and given individualized education programs.

Goldberg said the people who administer the SATs in schools, including test-center supervisors and proctors, are recruited and assigned by the schools.

"Deliberate misconduct by testing staff is rare and, if it does occur, can result in the staff member or even the school being barred from further testing," he said.

